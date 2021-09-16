Rennes 2-2 Tottenham: Nuno reaction

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo: "It was not perfect. I think we started very well in possession, finding good lines. We scored, then we lost a little bit of control. Rennes is a good team, they caused some problems for us.

"It is hard to judge all the game with all the circumstances that happened during the game. But I think we finished well, we showed a lot of character and belief to change the result after we conceded.

"In the end I think we were in control. A hard team to play, a hard pitch to play, but the attitude was good... a lot of players out of position so it is hard to analyse and be fair."