Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Bom dia. It certainly is if you’re a Newcastle fan. Sunday’s signing of Lyon’s Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes for £35m took the club’s spending to £72m during this window and they are hoping to add Brighton centre-back Dan Burn to their incomings after the two clubs agreed a £13m deal.

But Newcastle have further interest in France, and could look to sign Reims striker Hugo Ekitike while Aston Villa full-back Matt Targett has been linked.

There are sure to be outgoings too, so a busy day awaits on Tyneside.