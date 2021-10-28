Tottenham host Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Last season, Manchester United responded to losing the reverse meeting 6-1 in October with a 3-1 victory over Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were forced to come from behind after Son Heung-min gave Jose Mourinho's hosts a first-half lead.

That came after some VAR controversy as Edinson Cavani thought he had put United ahead but the goal was ruled out because Scott McTominay caught Son with his trailing arm in the build-up.

However, Fred levelled for United in the second half before Cavani headed in with 11 minutes remaining and Mason Greenwood added a third deep into added time.