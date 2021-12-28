'A team to identify with' - Hasenhuttl

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has spoken of his pride in his sides' display after they held Tottenham to a 1-1 draw with 10 men.

"When you play nearly 60 minutes with one men down two days after a very hard game and then you see the boys fighting, there’s no chance to be more proud than today, especially after a very intensive first half," Hasenhuttl told BBC Sport.

"We made a fantastic goal and one mistake. For the red card we should let him shoot. Let him shoot and Fraser could make the save. We deserved to get something.

"We had chances to score. Fantastic for us to get point against a team on fire. We surprised them a little bit with our shape.

"They had a lot of entries in our box and half chances but we defended well. Fraser did a good job today. It is good to take the point.

"We have a team you can really identify with. Unbelievable effort in every game. I don’t want to speak about our limits as a club."