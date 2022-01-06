It has been eight years since Brentford and Port Vale last met - at the time both teams were in League One.

A lot has changed since then, with Brentford making their maiden Premier League appearance, while Vale now find themselves in League Two.

Goals from Marcello Trotta and Will Grigg gave the Bees all three points as they held a slender lead over Leyton Orient and Wolves at the top of the League One table.

While they were not able to hang on to top spot in the division, Mark Warburton's side did enough to finish second and earn automatic promotion to the Championship come the end of the season.