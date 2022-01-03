The 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Liverpool on Sunday only played into Manchester City's hands, according to former Celtic and Wigan defender Gary Caldwell.

The result leaves Pep Guardiola's side 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League as the Spaniard looks to win his fourth title with City.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, Caldwell said: "The big winners are Manchester City. With both teams dropping points that puts them in a really strong position now.

"City have been dominant again. They did the same last season when they went on a winning run.

"The last two games they haven’t been their normal controlling self, but they still find a way to win football matches and that is a sign of where the gap lies between City and the rest.

"I think Liverpool are an excellent team, Chelsea are excellent, Arsenal are improving all the time but there is a gap.

"City have that strength in depth. They have that squad so they can go into games, change players, play the same way.

"Even when they aren’t at their best they have enough quality to find a way to win football matches and that is the quality of champions and I’m sure they will be again this year."

Hear more reaction to the weekend's fixtures on BBC Sounds