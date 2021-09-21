Can Reds reverse recent cup fortunes?

Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Liverpool’s excellent start to the season brings with it a sense of renewed optimism that they will once again be challenging for the top honours come the business end of the campaign.

However, their results in the domestic cup competitions have fallen short of the expected standard in recent years, but the Carabao Cup third-round tie at Norwich City gives them the chance to put that right.

Of course, Jurgen Klopp will rotate his squad and there will be wholesale changes to the team that beat Crystal Palace.

That doesn’t diminish the talent available. Joe Gomez, Ibrahim Konate, Nat Phillips, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino could all start at Carrow Road. All are players with plenty of ability, but all could do with more playing time.

Fans could well get their first glimpse of 16-year-old Kaide Gordon, a summer signing from Derby who understandably went under the radar. He’s a pacy left-footer who generally plays as a right-winger, but is viewed to be talented enough to play in a variety of roles.

Manchester City have made this trophy almost their own property in recent seasons. Liverpool fans would like to see that change.