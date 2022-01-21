Ronaldo doubtful for West Ham game

Cristiano Ronaldo could miss Manchester United's match against West Ham with a neck problem.

Ronaldo made headlines with his reaction to being substituted in the second half at Brentford, but interim boss Ralf Rangnick said this was "normal".

Speaking before Saturday's game at Old Trafford, Rangnick told MUTV: "Cristiano is a question mark because he has a problem with his neck.

"He received treatment yesterday for two or three hours and we will have to wait to see how he feels today.

"Edi (Cavani) hasn't been training with the team yet and will hopefully resume training today and then we'll take the final decision after the training session today, if he will be available for the game tomorrow."