Liverpool v Leicester: Team news

Mohamed Salah could be involved for Liverpool after missing their past six games due to his participation with Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Sadio Mane won't feature, while Jordan Henderson is a doubt with a back issue.

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho returned from Afcon duty to start for Leicester in Sunday's FA Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Ricardo Pereira featured for the first time since December during that tie after recovering from a leg injury.

