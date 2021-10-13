West Ham midfielder Declan Rice said England's point against Hungary was a "blip" after the Three Lions were held to a 1-1 draw in World Cup qualifying at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate's side remain on course to qualify for Qatar as group winners with two games remaining.

“Hungary defended well. It was a completely different game to when we were away, we just couldn’t find the cutting edge tonight to put the ball in the net," Rice told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"When Hungary are sat so deep and so compact in the middle you have to shift the ball side to side and create openings. There’s work to be done and we go on to next month.

“If you look over the last year and a half, two years, when we’ve been in qualifying positions we’ve always played well at Wembley and scored a lot of goals. It’s a blip but we’re not going to let it affect us. When we get together next month we’ll reflect and be ready to go again against Albania.”

