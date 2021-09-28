Juventus v Chelsea: Head-to-head stats
This will be the fifth meeting between Juventus and Chelsea in the Uefa Champions League, with both teams recording one win each in the previous four (drawn two). Juventus won their most recent meeting in the competition, recording a 3-0 home victory in the group stage in 2012-13.
The Serie A side have won 11 of their last 12 Champions League group stage matches, losing the other 2-0 to Barcelona in October 2020. They’ve kept seven clean sheets.
Chelsea have only lost three of their last 32 Champions League group stage matches (won 20, drawn nine), losing none of their last 12 at the group stage. Manager Thomas Tuchel has a 68% win ratio in the group stage, the third-highest of managers to take charge of 20+ games in the group stage behind Josef Heynckes (73%) and Pep Guardiola (71%).