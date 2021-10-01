BBC Sport

West Ham 2-0 Rapid Vienna: In pictures

London Stadium looked spectacular for West Ham's European homecoming

Declan Rice kicked off the scoring for West Ham in their Europa League Group H match against Rapid Vienna, tapping in Michail Antonio's cross

Said Benrahma sealed the win for the Hammers with a late goal, slotting into the bottom-right corner

It's three consecutive wins in all competitions for David Moyes and his team, and they top of Group H after two Europa League wins