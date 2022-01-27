Lampard or Pereira - who would you choose?

Frank Lampard is now the leading candidate for the Everton job as owner Farhad Moshiri holds off appointing the previously favoured Vitor Pereira.

Pereira was in pole position 48 hours ago but a toxic reaction from Everton fans to his proposed appointment means Lampard is now the front runner.

Wayne Rooney is now considered to be an outsider in the Toffees' search for a manager.

