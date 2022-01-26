Mane forced off with concussion at Afcon

Sadio Mane suffered a concussion scare in Senegal's last-16 win over Cape Verde at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mane continued despite a nasty clash of heads with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who was stretchered off after receiving a red card for the foul.

The Liverpool forward went on to score the opener, but after celebrating his goal he dropped to the pitch holding his head before eventually being helped off and substituted.

Senegal confirmed Mane been taken to hospital for checks and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to feature for the Lions of Teranga in Sunday's quarter-final against either Mali or Equatorial Guinea.