Moyes on form, Zouma and Bowen

West Ham are in a "good place" despite being winless in their last three Premier League games, says manager David Moyes.

The Hammers face Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday and these are the key lines from the boss:

Moyes says he didn't feel they deserved to lose last Sunday. "We’ve only got one defeat this season and we didn’t lose in pre-season as well, so I think we’re in a really good place at this moment in time.”

Jarrod Bowen - who has been linked with a move to Liverpool in Friday's papers - "deserves any plaudits he gets" for recent displays and the versatility he has shown in playing different positions;

Summer signing Kurt Zouma has "improvement to come". On his £29.8m signing from Chelsea, Moyes said: "I think his best years are still to come and hopefully they’ll be at West Ham";

Moyes warned of the "energy" Leeds - who are without a league win this season - bring to fixtures and spoke of his sides need to "find our level". He added: "I think what we’ve shown last year and the start of this season, we see no reason why we shouldn’t keep ourselves up trying to challenge the top teams."

