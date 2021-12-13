Dean Smith takes on Aston Villa for the first time as Norwich manager this week - but what happened last time they played when Smith was in the opposite dugout?

Two years ago, Norwich and Villa were promoted together but it was the West Midlands club that had the edge in their Premier League matches.

Having thrashed Norwich 5-1 at Carrow Road earlier in the season, it was much tighter at Villa Park - but Smith's team still came out on top with a narrow Boxing Day victory.

Both sides were in the relegation zone but substitute Conor Hourihane gave Villa fans a Christmas boost when he came on as a second-half sub, latched on to Jack Grealish's pass and lashed the winner past Tim Krul.

Goalkeeper Tom Heaton preserved the points with a fine late save from Onel Hernandez and Villa moved to within one point of 17th.

The result plunged Norwich further into trouble at the bottom of the table.