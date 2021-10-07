Newcastle supporters are ready for a new start, says Magpies fan and host of the Athletic’s Pod on the Tyne Taylor Payne.

Fans are reacting to the news which emerged on Wednesday that a Saudi Arabian-backed takeover deal of Newcastle is close to being agreed.

“We think we are ready for a new dawn at Newcastle, we’re ready for a new team that can compete and it was never going to get that chance under Mike Ashley," Payne said on the Football Daily podcast.

“He had no interest in moving the club forward and that is unfair on fans who pay their hard-earned money into the club.

“We are excited about what could come under the new owners - we would like to see our club playing at the very top level, challenging on all fronts, for all trophies, and bringing exciting times back to St James’ Park.

"We don’t expect to win the Champions League and we don’t expect to win the Premier League, we just want that opportunity to compete and have a club which we can proud of - because I think there’s a number of Newcastle fans who haven’t been particularly proud of Newcastle United and how it’s been run in the last few years."

