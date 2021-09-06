It will be interesting to see if Jesse Lingard can keep his place in the England squad without playing regularly for Manchester United, says former Three Lions defender Matthew Upson.

Lingard, who has played just four minutes for United in the Premier League this season, scored twice in England’s 4-0 World Cup qualifier victory over Andorra – his first goals in international football since November 2018.

“Perhaps performances like that will stick in [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer’s mind and make him think I need to put Lingard in the team or give him more minutes, but it’s going to be very difficult in that position with the signings they have made,” Upson said on the Football Daily podcast.

“You soon get left behind in this game. Playing football to stay at this level is key – Gareth Southgate knows it, and I’m sure Jesse Lingard does too.”

Listen to more of the discussion about Lingard’s England future on Football Daily from 18’19 on BBC Sounds