Team news: Wolves v Newcastle

Wolves can call upon full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, who missed the win at Southampton with concussion.

Jonny, Pedro Neto and Yerson Mosquera are long-term absentees, with the latter not likely to return until 2022 after suffering a serious hamstring injury on his debut on 22 September.

Joe Willock, who has been nursing a toe problem, is available for Newcastle.

Callum Wilson, Jamaal Lascelles and Jonjo Shelvey should all be fit to return after the international break.

