Southampton 0-1 Wolves: The pick of the stats
Wolves have won three consecutive away games in all competitions without conceding for the first time since a run of four between October and December 2017.
Southampton have failed to win any of their opening six league games of a season for the first time since 2009-10 in League One, and the first time in the Premier League since 1998-99.
Jose Sa became the first Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper to assist a Premier League goal since Wayne Hennessey assisted Kevin Doyle in October 2009 against Everton.