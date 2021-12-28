Lawro's predictions: Leicester v Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Leicester were fine going forward against Manchester City on Sunday, but they were wide open at the back.

That's the last thing you want going into a game against a team as free-scoring as Liverpool are, and Leicester's injury problems will make it difficult for them to change things around too much.

James's prediction: 2-4

I think we'll see some goals here, but I'd fancy Liverpool to come out on top. They make so many chances.

