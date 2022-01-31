Your deadline day hopes for Watford

It's the final day of the transfer window and we've been asking for your thoughts on Watford so far and if you're hoping for any last-minute moves from Roy Hodgson.

Christopher: Watford need a central defender, a box-to-box midfielder. But, mainly they need confidence. When they played Manchester City, they looked scared to be on the same pitch. But we need stability in the manager's office.

Steve: Watford could do with another upgrade at centre-back but I can't see any more players coming in. More like two or three leaving. Kabasele and Rose to be left out of the 25-man squad?

Kenneth: Watford have been poor for many seasons and regardless of what manager is appointed by the club the problem is the players. The majority are not good enough.

