Low on Tuchel, injuries and the Club World Cup

With Thomas Tuchel still isolating at home, his assistant Zsolt Low has been speaking to the media before Chelsea's Club World Cup semi-final against Al-Hilal on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Mason Mount "is getting better and better every day" but a decision on his fitness will be made tomorrow.

Edouard Mendy will arrive either later today or tomorrow after the Africa Cup of Nations. Reece James has travelled with the squad but has "no chance" of playing.

Low said he is "constantly in contact" with Tuchel and the training sessions are recorded and sent to him.

He added: "It's a big challenge but we have a very good structure and lots of support".

Low hopes Tuchel will return a negative Covid test so he can join the squad in Abu Dhabi.

On winning the Club World Cup, Low said: "We're here to win trophies. It's important".

He added: "Thiago Silva, especially, knows how important it is. We've seen pictures and videos from how Palmeiras fans try and energise their team before travelling. We absolutely know how important this tournament is to win".

