Hwang: It looks like Wolves have found a finisher to go with Raul Jimenez.

Both men were in devastating form against Newcastle, who couldn't have finished a fish supper. Granted, Jeff Hendrick came on and scored a stunner for the Magpies, but if you can't take the simple chances you're going to struggle to win matches.

Meanwhile, Hwang finished superbly on two occasions and both were supplied courtesy of the in-form Jimenez.

Wolves look so much better with a fit Jimenez back in the side, but Hwang's ability to finish could become a major asset.

