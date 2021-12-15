Crystal Palace entertain Southampton this week - but what unfolded when they last faced each other in May?

Southampton narrowed the gap on 13th-placed Palace to one point after coming from behind to win an entertaining encounter at St Mary's.

Danny Ings returned from injury to inspire Ralph Hasenhuttl's side, first firing home the equaliser before rounding off the scoring late on when he finished smartly from Che Adams' through ball.

In between, Adams had completed the comeback with Saints' second goal from Stuart Armstrong's cross.

It was a frustrating evening for Palace boss Roy Hodgson as not only did Christian Benteke get them off to a perfect start with his second-minute opener but also Luka Milivojevic had his penalty saved with the score at 1-1.

The result ended Southampton's four games without a win as they pushed to finish the season strongly.