Listen: Can Newcastle shake off Saudi stigma and build global super club?

Published

One week on from perhaps the most controversial takeover in English football history, many questions remained unanswered.

How will Saudi Arabia capitalise on their investment in a Premier League team? How can Newcastle United go about making sure that money equals trophies? And what does the latest state-backed buyout mean for the game in this country?

Hear from geopolitics expert Simon Chadwick and former Manchester City technical director Mike Rigg, plus a Magpies fan who is cutting ties with her club because of the Saudi involvement.

