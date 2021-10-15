West Ham manager David Moyes has been speaking to the media as he gets ready to visit his former club Everton on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

West Ham’s start to the season has been “really good” and they won’t “dwell” on defeat against Brentford last time out;

International fixtures have left West Ham with “one or two injuries” but Moyes would not reveal who they are;

Striker Michail Antonio appears to be “firing on all cylinders” after resting and training well during the international break;

Moyes says he has increased West Ham’s training intensity recently as he is mindful of the fact they will have less time to train during a busy run of fixtures in the coming weeks.

Follow all of Friday’s Premier League news conferences