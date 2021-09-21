Welcome distraction for the Canaries

Rob Butler, BBC Radio Norfolk

Norwich City head coach Daniel has broken a few unwanted records in the past few days, but his biggest worry will be the fans booing the team off at the final whistle of the defeat by Watford on Saturday.

The Canaries have lost the opening five league games of the season for the first time in their history. This, coupled with the fact that Farke is the first manager to oversee 15 straight Premier League defeats, means all is not well.

I was standing at the front of the Barclay End at full-time on Saturday and the boos were fairly unanimous - the fans I spoke to after the game at the ground and on Canarycall were unified in their concern and resignation that this could be another poor top-flight season.

Farke has a pretty good record in cup ties and the German will be desperate to bring some cheer to what he calls the club’s "living room" when Liverpool come to Carrow Road.