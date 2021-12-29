Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has failed to make the instant impact on the Premier League that other foreign managers have enjoyed, says Don Hutchinson.

United have won two and drawn one of the German’s games in charge but the victories over Crystal Palace and Norwich were narrow and the draw with Newcastle somewhat fortunate.

While Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea last season and Antonio Conte at Tottenham this term have been immediate hits, former Liverpool and West Ham midfielder Hutchinson has been less convinced by Rangnick.

“I look at the Manchester United dressing room and the make-up of it, the stars that they’ve got, and are those players receptive enough to take on board what he wants?” Hutchinson said on the Football Daily podcast.

“I’ll give him the Palace game as his first game. The game after that, they got pumped against Norwich, who should have scored four or five. Then Newcastle hit the post, Saint-Maximin missed a sitter, De Gea at the end pulls a worldie off Almiron.

“Whether it’s Ralf Rangnick’s not good enough or the group of players he’s working with can’t take his instructions on board, it has to be one or the other.”

Hear more on Rangnick and United from Hutchinson and other pundits from 20'24 on BBC Sounds