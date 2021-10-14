Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been linked with Juventus, with the Serie A club open to selling France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 26, in January to help fund a potential bid for the 24-year-old Netherlands international. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

AC Milan and Barcelona will be leading the clubs trying to sign England attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, on a free transfer if he leaves Old Trafford when his contract runs out next summer. (Mail), external

United could revive their efforts to sign Sevilla's 22-year-old France centre-back Jules Kounde, who also remains a Chelsea target. (Fichajes, via FourFourTwo), external

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are also interested in signing Borussia Dortmund and Norway forward Erling Braut Haaland, but teammate Mats Hummels, 32, has warned the 21-year-old he may not find "the grass greener" if he leaves the German club. (Bild - in German), external

