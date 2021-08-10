Wolves' pre-season results

Wolves played six friendly matches as they built towards the new Premier League season, including a 1-0 win against La Liga side Real Betis.

Here are Wolves' pre-season friendly results in full:

17 July: Crewe 1-0 Wolves (Gresty Road)

24 July: Real Betis 0-1 Wolves (Estadio Municipal de La Linea de la Concepción)

26 July: Las Palmas 3-2 Wolves (Marbella Football Centre)

31 July: Stoke 1-1 Wolves (bet365 Stadium)

1 August: Coventry City 1-2 Wolves (Coventry Building Society Arena)

7 August: Wolves 0-1 Celta Vigo (Molineux)