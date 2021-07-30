Aston Villa are to restart talks with England midfielder Jack Grealish next week and are willing to offer him a new deal to ward off advances from Manchester City. (Express and Star)

However, Villa have been approached by City and a decision about whether a deal for the 25-year-old can be struck is expected to be made within days. (Guardian)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hopes to have a deal for Grealish done in time for the Community Shield on 7 August. (Star)

Meanwhile, Villa are preparing talks with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez about a new long-term deal after his efforts in helping Argentina win the Copa America generated new interest in the 28-year-old. (90min)

But Villa have been overtaken by Newcastle United in the race to sign 23-year-old defender Axel Tuanzebe on loan from Manchester United this summer. (Football Insider)

