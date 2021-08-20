Arteta on Ramsdale, Odegaard and positive Covid cases

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal host Chelsea on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from the Arsenal boss:

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has completed his medical and his transfer from Sheffield United should be announced later today, with Arteta confident the Blades will "love his personality, character and quality";

Arteta is pleased with Odegaard’s permanent transfer and says the potential for him to grow at the club is “immense”;

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette missed the season opener against Brentford after returning positive coronavirus tests. Lacazette, along with Willian and Alex Runnarson, have tested positive before Sunday's game against Chelsea;

Arteta was keen to dismiss any negativity surrounding his side: “I know people have intentions to bury us. To try and criticise us. We are not interested in that”.

