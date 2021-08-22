Wolves v Tottenham: Confirmed team news

Raul Jimenez started for Wolves in their defeat by Leicester last week and will feature in front of the home fans at Molineux for the first time in nine months after recovering from a fractured skull.

Wolves XI: José Sá, Romain Sass, Conor Coady, Marcal, Nelson Semedo, Max Kilman, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Adama Traora, Francisco Traore, Raul Jimenez.

Harry Kane is named on the Tottenham bench, with boss Nuno Espirito Santo - returning to his former club - sticking with the same XI that beat Manchester City last weekend.

Tottenham XI: Hugo Lloris, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Sergio Reguilon, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura, Steven Bergwijn, Son Heung-min.