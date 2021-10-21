Southampton v Burnley: Last time out

Southampton host Burnley in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Saints fought back from two goals down to beat Burnley 3-2 and claim three crucial points in the battle for Premier League survival in April.

A Chris Wood penalty and Matej Vydra's volley put Burnley in control after 28 minutes at St Mary's, but Southampton were level before half-time through Stuart Armstrong and Danny Ings.

Nathan Redmond completed the comeback with a volley midway through the second half to move Southampton 10 points clear of the relegation zone with eight games remaining.