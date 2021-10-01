Ronaldo is a 'great leader' but 'question marks' remain on Solskjaer

This week, mixed martial arts star and Manchester United fan Michael 'Venom' Page - aka MVP - takes on Mark Lawrenson for his Premier League predictions.

Page says he was delighted to see Cristiano Ronaldo return to the club over the summer, but feels the setbacks of the past few weeks show there is still work to do to bring the glory days back.

"It's great to have Ronaldo back," Page told BBC Sport. "There is great energy from everyone from having him there, and he is a great leader.

"You can see he has already lifted the team but there is a bit of chemistry missing at the moment.

"While the depth of the squad looks great right now - even down to the players they can bring on - the person who needs to make the difference is the manager.

"It is down to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Some of his decisions in the past few weeks have been poor. Until he wins something with United, there are going to be question marks over him.

"I look at United's squad and think any decent manager could win the league with that - or come very close. So Ole has got to show that he is the right man for the job."

