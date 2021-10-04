Norwich finally make their Premier League point

Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

Daniel Farke hasn’t enjoyed answering questions about how easy Norwich City have been to play against this season. He’s insisted that there hasn’t been a lot wrong tactically but individual errors were hurting his side.

A 0-0 draw between Norwich and Burnley might not ever feature on a Premier League classics compilation, but it could be significant for Farke.

It ended the Canaries' losing run of 16 games in the competition. Getting a clean sheet against a side famed for their pragmatic, effective approach suggested there may be more fibre to this Norwich City squad than their reputation for having a soft underbelly suggests.

No-one’s getting carried away. City are still bottom and winless - but, despite only taking one point from the first seven games of the season, they are not adrift.

They need to improve as an attacking force, but to have any chance of staying up, clean sheets need to become a much more common feature.

They’ve shown they can do it against uncompromising opposition - but it can’t just be a one-off.