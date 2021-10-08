Bernardo's brilliance is back

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

International breaks are always a good time to reflect on what's happened in the season so far. So I thought I'd have a look at some of Manchester City's standout performances from the first seven games of the campaign.

I'm going to start with Bernardo Silva. He's now in his fifth season with the Blues, but some rumours suggested in the summer he might not get there. For the past couple of campaigns he's been quiet and not replicating his form of 2018-19.

But there's been a new spark in him this season. He's looking much more comfortable in the midfield. He's calm when needed, and tricky at other times. His mazy runs are back, the ball stuck to his feet against Liverpool and Chelsea, and he was the matchwinner at Leicester.

Had his run versus the Liverpool defence in the first half resulted in a goal, the goal of the season competition would have closed early.

Operating in between the lines of midfield and attack he's proving that maybe he can be what many wanted him to be - David Silva's replacement.