Sergio Aguero is the fourth-highest scoring player in Premier League history, with 184 goals in 275 games, behind only Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208) and Andrew Cole (187). He is also the league's highest-scoring overseas player, having registered nine more goals than Thierry Henry (175).

Aguero scored every 108 minutes in the Premier League, comfortably the best rate in the competition's history. He could play another 2,520 minutes - or 28 games - of Premier League football without scoring and would still have the best minutes-per-goal ratio of any top-flight player with more than 20 goals.

The Argentine scored 18 hat-tricks in his career, including 12 in the Premier League - a record in England's top flight.

He scored 20 or more goals in 12 of 13 campaigns between 2007-08 and 2019-20, reaching 30 or more five times at Manchester City.

Aguero scored 36 goals for City in the Champions League, the joint-highest total a player has managed for an English side in the competition's history (along with former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba).

He found the net against 128 different opponents, including the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

There were 16 years and 332 days between Aguero's first career goal in November 2004 (for Independiente) and his final strike for Barcelona - against Real Madrid in October 2021.