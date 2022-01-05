News of Liverpool's formal request to postpone Thursday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Arsenal has split opinions among fans.

After closing their training facilities due to the growing number of suspected positive Covid-19 cases, some supporters are sympathetic, while others say the Reds should forfeit the game or play the kids.

Jay: "As much as we would want to play a weakened Liverpool side, the risk of bringing Covid back to our camp is too high. Postpone."

Geoff: "Strange when the money talked Liverpool were happy to play an under-23 side when the first team were at the Fifa Club World Cup. Make them play."

Shahzad said: "When LFC went to play the World Club Cup and played the kids, everyone complained, now they are ravaged by Covid, some are saying play the kids!"

Andy: "Same rules should be applied to ALL clubs in the competition, whether it be Leyton Orient or Liverpool. EFL awarded game to Spurs due to Covid issues, same should apply if Liverpool fail to fulfil. Liverpool should play the youth/U23 players like in previous rounds or forfeit. Simple."

Seth: "If the EFL wants to be taken serious and seen as fair, they should make Liverpool to forfeit their match just like they did to Leyton Orient last season when they had to forfeit due to the same coronavirus that Liverpool are citing."

Lewis: "It seems there are more injuries and absentees due to the Afcon than actual Covid-19 cases. With Liverpool now closing their first-team training facilities, they are doing whatever they can to postpone the Carabao Cup game tomorrow."

