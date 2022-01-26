Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United's Premier League game against Brighton, which was postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the squad in December, has been re-arranged for Tuesday, 15 February, with a kick-off time of 20:15 GMT, so any travelling fans better have a hotel reservation or face a late night driving home.

That's the same night Manchester City go to Sporting and Liverpool are away at Inter in the last 16 of the Champions League. It's unusual for league matches to be played on European nights, but it's believed the Premier League reached an agreement with Uefa due to the number of fixtures needing to be re-arranged.

The Premier League has also confirmed all three of the Reds' fixtures in March have been selected for live TV coverage - the derby at City on Sunday, 6 March, the home game with Tottenham on 12 March, and the trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday, 20 March - which will go a long way to deciding if United finish in the top four and book Champions League football for next season.