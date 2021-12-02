Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Michael Carrick and Mikel Arteta's playing days were a little too late to be part of the legendary battles between Manchester United and Arsenal and the feud between Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger - a rivalry that saw the pair win 10 of 11 league titles between 1992-93 and 2003-04.

They did both win silverware at the respective clubs under those managers, though, so know all about the pressure to win and the expectation to deliver trophies at two of English football's most famous clubs.

These days the challenge for both is slightly different. Arteta - having already won an FA Cup - is trying to restore Arsenal to Champions League football and, despite being bottom after three games, tonight they can move into the top four with a win.

For United, who are 10th and six points off the top four, that is the minimum requirement for interim boss Ralf Rangnick once he takes charge - although their ambitions should be considerably higher than that.

Follow updates from Manchester United v Arsenal on BBC Radio Manchester