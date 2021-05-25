Kalvin Phillips will have to shoulder the burden of Leeds United's England hopes at the Euros alone, providing his own shoulder responds to treatment in time.

But the exclusion of Patrick Bamford from a 33-man provisional squad is a genuine surprise.

Only one Englishman - Tottenham's Harry Kane, the Three Lions captain - has scored more Premier League goals than Bamford this season, so the 27-year-old can count himself very unfortunate not to make the extended cut, even if not expecting to make the final one next Tuesday.

Bamford admits the attacking options are considerable ahead of him and he will have to back up his outstanding feats if he is to be considered for England's next tournament.

The summer off will no doubt fuel the player's desire to prove Gareth Southgate wrong, just as he did the doubters this season by hitting the ground running and scoring for Leeds in August.