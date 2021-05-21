- Leeds have lost their final league game in just one of the last eight campaigns, against Ipswich in 2018-19.

- West Brom haven’t won their final league game in any of the last 12 seasons (D6 L6), since beating QPR 2-0 in the 2007-08 Championship campaign.

- Leeds have scored 59 Premier League goals this season, a record for a promoted club in a 38-game season in the competition.

- The last time West Brom lost four league games in a row was between January and March 2018 in a run of eight consecutive defeats.

- Only Manchester City (18) and Manchester United (14) have won more Premier League fixtures this season against teams currently in the bottom half of the table than Leeds (13).