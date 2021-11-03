Kevin de Bruyne has been dropped to the bench by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

De Bruyne has been struggling for form recently and is replaced by Ilkay Gundogan, one of three changes from the team beaten by Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Riyad Mahrez and John Stones are also included, with Gabriel Jesus and Ruben Dias dropping to the bench.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Grealish.

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Dias, Ake, Sterling, Jesus, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Palmer.

Dutch midfielder Ruud Vormer returns to captain Club Bruges, who look to atone for their 5-1 loss on home soil a fortnight ago.

Vormer replaces Kamal Sowah, who drops to the bench. Brandon Mechele replaces Eder Alvarez Balanta in the only other change for the visitors.

Club Bruges: Mignolet, Sobol, Nsoki, Hendry, Mechele, Vormer, Vanaken, Rits, Clinton Mata, Lang, De Ketelaere.

Subs: Lammens, Wesley, Maouassa, Ricca, Sowah, Izquierdo, Van der Brempt, Dost, Mbamba-Muanda.