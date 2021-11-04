Conte confirms backroom staff

Cristian Stellini, Ryan Mason, Gianluca Conte, Costantino Coratti, Gian Piero Ventrone and Stefano Bruno have all joined Antonio Conte's coaching staff at Tottenham.

Stellini, who worked with Conte at Juventus, is named assistant head coach, while former Spurs player Mason becomes first-team coach.

Gianluca Conte, Antonio's brother, will be technical and analytics coach, while Coratti, Ventrone and Bruno arrive as fitness coaches.

Conte will take charge of Tottenham for the first time on Thursday after receiving his work permit in time for their Europa Conference League game against Vitesse.