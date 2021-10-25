Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa: The pick of the stats
Arsenal have won five of their past seven home league games (drawn one, lost one), as many victories as they enjoyed at Emirates Stadium in the 16 on home soil before that (drawn four, lost seven).
Aston Villa have lost six of their past nine away Premier League games (won three), as many as in their previous 19 on the road (won seven, drawn six).
Arsenal directed nine shots on target against Aston Villa, their most in a Premier League game since a tally of 12 against West Brom in January (the only time they’ve managed more in the competition under Mikel Arteta).