Aston Villa v Wolves - confirmed team news

Aston Villa include Emiliano Martínez and midfielder Douglas Luiz - despite the fact both were in World Cup qualifying action in South America around 38 hours ago.

Martinez played in Argentina's 1-0 win over Peru in Buenos Aires while Luiz came on as a substitute for Brazil in a 4-1 win against Uruguay in Manaus.

There are two changes from the side that lost 2-1 at Tottenham last time out on 3 October.

Emiliano Buendía and Axel Tuanzebe return in place of Kortney Hause and Jacob Ramsey.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Tuanzebe, Mings, Cash, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Buendia, Targett, Watkins, Ings.

Substitutes: Sanson, Steer, Young, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Hause, Philogene-Bidace, Archer, Jacob Ramsey.