Burnley v Tottenham: Head-to-head stats

Burnley have only won one of their last 12 Premier League games against Tottenham (drawn three, lost eight), a 2-1 victory at Turf Moor in February 2019.

Spurs have scored in all but one of their 14 Premier League games against Burnley - a 0-0 draw in April 2015, while they’ve kept eight clean sheets against the Clarets.

With one win in their last 15 games Burnley have kept just one clean sheet in that run. However, the Clarets are unbeaten in four in the Premier League (won one, drawn three), scoring nine goals in this run - more than in their previous 13 combined (eight).