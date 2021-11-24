Norwich v Wolves: Head-to-head stats
After a run of three consecutive wins over them between 2015 and 2017, Norwich are winless in four league games against Wolves, drawing one and losing three.
Wolves have won their past two league matches at Norwich, having lost four in a row at Carrow Road before this.
Norwich head coach Dean Smith has already lost at home to Wolves this season, a 3-2 defeat while boss of Aston Villa. Only four different managers have ever lost two home games against the same opponent in a Premier League campaign – Gerry Francis v Wimbledon (1994-95), Ron Atkinson v Manchester United (1994-95), Steve Bruce v Aston Villa and Man Utd (2007-08) and Mark Hughes v Chelsea (2017-18).